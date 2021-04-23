Only 10 pct of force allowed to go on Raya leave – Sarawak CP

KUCHING (April 23): Only 10 per cent of the entire police force in the state will be allowed to go on festive break during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Met by journalists at the state police headquarters here, Aidi said police would discharge their duties as usual during the forthcoming festival to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the people.

“For this festival celebration, we will allow 10 per cent of our personnel to go on holiday,” he said after receiving festive goodies from Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah during a ceremony here yesterday.

The festive packages were contributions from the state government in recognition of the sacrifice by frontline personnel in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

According to Aidi, most police personnel will be celebrating Aidilfitri in the respective districts they are serving.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 clearly states that inter-district travel is be allowed.

He added that there was no green light for travel between zones in Sarawak or states in Malaysia.

On an unrelated matter, Aidi said the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the district health office had taken action against a group of individuals who flouted the SOP in Kuching.

It is made to understand that the case involved the Icom Cluster with individuals who were infected during social gatherings held at a restaurant in CityONE Megamall and later a Bistro at Jalan Song on April 13.

The case is said to have attended a training session on April 14 with several speakers from outside Sarawak.

Following investigations, the individuals who attended the gatherings were found to be working at a company located at Icom Square, Jalan Pending here.

“Compound notices can be issued not only by police but other enforcement agencies authorised by the MOH,” added Aidi.

He said his men would monitor activities in all districts across Sarawak and anyone found flouting the SOP would be issued with the compound notice.