Reunion: Nigerian Simon Momoh finally freed on 40th day of detention, meets Malaysian family tonight

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 23): Nigerian Simon Adavize Momoh is finally able to reunite with his Malaysian wife and their two young children, as he has now been released from detention by the Immigration Department following a court order this afternoon.

Simon’s lawyer V. Vemal Arasan said that his client was released tonight at 9pm from the Semenyih immigration detention centre.

“He is extremely grateful. But really exhausted. He just wants to go back,” Vemal Arasan told Malay Mail tonight.

Also present at the Semenyih immigration detention centre were Simon’s Malaysian wife Low Kar Hui and their elder daughter, his lawyer said.

Vemal Arasan also showed Malay Mail photos showing Simon’s release and his reunion with his family.

Simon has been under detention since March 15 until his release today, which would mean today was the 40th day he was detained.

Kept apart from his young Selangor family for more than a month, the High Court in Shah Alam had this afternoon ordered for Simon to be released as it found that the Immigration authorities’ detention of him was unlawful and unconstitutional. — Malay Mail

