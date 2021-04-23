RM1 mln fine each for two Vietnamese

KOTA KINABALU: Two Vietnamese men were fined RM1 million, in default, four months’ jail by the Sessions Court here for separate charges under the Fisheries Act 1985.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the fine on Friday after the two accused persons aged between 42 and 47 pleaded guilty to the charges which stated that they failed to inform enforcement officers via telephone, telex or facsimile whether in English or Malay regarding their names, country flag, routes, destination of their vessels, types and amount of fish in the vessels and any matters related on why they were in the Malaysian waters.

The two accused persons, who were represented by counsel Mohd Al Hafidz Mohd Lokman, were arrested for committing the offences on two vessels at Pulau Mengalum on July 1, 2020.