Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination programme begins in Kapit

KAPIT (April 23): The second phase of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme began here today and will continue until Tuesday (April 27).

It will cover 500 senior citizens and those from high risk groups such as with illnesses like high blood pressure and diabetes.

They have been divided into five groups for the vaccination programme at the Sri Baleh VIP Guesthouse multipurpose hall.

When contacted, Kapit Health officer Dr Hamidi Sharkawi said the response for vaccination has been overwhelming, with recipients showing up at the vaccination centre accordingly.

Dr Hamidi advised the public to bring along their identity card, medical records, and mobile phone.

Among those waiting to be vaccinated this morning was 78-year-old Teo Tai Hin.

“Friends told me all sorts of stories about Covid-19 and the side effects of vaccination. I just ignored it because I know the government is doing its best to protect the people. I was excited when I received a call from the Kapit Health Department to inform me of being selected for the vaccination today.

“I turned up early around 8am because I am looking forward to it. To me the sooner the better to have the anti-bodies developed against the Covid-19 virus,” he said.