Service centre on hand to help Taman Mesra Bako residents affected by EMCO

KUCHING (April 23): Residents of Taman Mesra Bako can apply for assistance other than wet goods to the Santubong MP Service Centre, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The residential area is currently under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

The Santubong MP said as of now, his parliamentary service centre provides wet goods assistance based on the request of the residents but requests for other forms of assistance can also be considered.

“This wet goods assistance is based on feedback from the residents here who want goods such as chicken, eggs, cooking oil and so on.

“However, if there is a request for other things, they can inform the service centre and we will provide as much as we can,” he added when met by reporters yesterday.

Earlier, he officiated at a symbolic ceremony to hand over a week’s supply of wet food to the residents of Taman Mesra Bako worth about RM10,000.

A total of 845 residents from 159 families are affected by the EMCO in Taman Mesra Bako.

“We are grateful to all the enforcement agencies such as the police, fire brigade and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) who are on duty here.

“We also appreciate the efforts of the Welfare Department, who did their part to prepare and deliver food three times a day to the residents here,” he said, adding the assistance from the Santubong MP Service Centre was in addition to the assistance from the Welfare Department.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced last week that Taman Mesra Bako will be under EMCO from April 18 to May 1.