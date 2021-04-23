SK Long Jegan under lockdown after three teachers test positive for Covid-19

MIRI (April 23): Three teachers from SK Long Jegan in Tinjar have tested positive for Covid-19 while another three in close contact have been ordered to return immediately for swab tests together with their pupils on Monday.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil confirmed that the Ministry of Health (MoH) locked down the boarding school today.

“Three other teachers, who had just returned to Miri, being in close contact with the affected teachers, and students have been instructed to return to the school to assist and undergo quarantine there,” he told The Borneo Post.

The school had closed on Tuesday along with other schools in red zone districts Sarawak-wide, as ordered by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The first case at the rural school was detected after the symptomatic teacher sought treatment in Miri, about two and half hours’ drive away.

Close contact tracing was immediately undertaken by the health authorities and two more teachers subsequently tested positive.

“The authorities do not rule out that parents of exposed students could be called for swab tests to be taken and I appeal for their cooperation,” Penguang said.

The assistant minister said this incident underscored the importance of maintaining discipline and strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), such as wearing face masks at all times and maintaining physical distancing.

“Self-quarantine and head straight to the hospital or clinic for a swab test if you have symptoms or are in close contact with a positive case is imperative to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The school is located in Beluru district, which has been classified by MoH as a red zone, with a cumulative total of 363 Covid-19 cases, including the three new cases reported yesterday.