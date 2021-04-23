SSDMC compounds 5 individuals for not complying with SOPs

SIBU (Apr 23): Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) issued five compounds for failure to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This comes after the committee strategized its enforcement in the workplace.

SDDMC coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee told The Borneo Post that these five individuals were compounded by the police for not wearing face masks at their respective workplace.

“From the five individuals compounded, three were at their workplace in a government office along Island Road, while two were from a bank here.

“The operation (checking on workplaces) headed by Sibu deputy police chief Superintendent Collin Babat began at 10.15am till 11am.

“The police will now focus their enforcement on workplace because the source of Covid-19 infections here are mainly from the workplace,” said Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing.

In this regard, he repeated his reminders for employers to ensure their employees wear face masks and disallow them from gathering in small corners and pantries during meal times or breaks.

“We call on proactiveness among employers and employees in complying with the SOP, and not wait for action to be taken by the authority against them before complying.

“Let’s work together to put the brakes on the spread of Covid-19 in Sibu,” Nangka assemblyman stressed.

He pointed out that it was necessary to strategize the enforcement in order to ensure better compliance with SOP.