Tougher SOPs for employers and employees – Dr Annuar

SIBU (April 23): The Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) has strategised its enforcement of anti-Covid-19 measures, by requiring drivers, security personnel and cleaners to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) and for employers to do screening test for their employees, said the committee’s coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He pointed out this was because the transmission of virus occurred mostly in workplaces, which had resulted in the increasing number of Covid-19 cases here the last two weeks.

“If possible, (employers should) carry out screening test on drivers, security guards and cleaners. We have noticed that drivers are high risk because they move around frequently and there were few cases which stemmed from them, resulting in a cluster.

“The spread of Covid-19 infection at workplaces also occurred at pantries or small corners because of poor compliance with SOPs.

“These employees gather together during meal times or breaks at small corners or pantries (in the workplaces).

“Therefore, we strongly advise employers to refrain from allowing their employees to gather together during meal times or breaks at small corners or pantries,” Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, told a press conference here yesterday, after chairing the meeting on SOP enforcement strategy.

The Nangka assemblyman added: “I was made to understand that Tuan (acting) Resident (Wong Hee Sieng) will issue (instructions) to close down all pantries in the government offices and also Sibu Municipal Council (will get business operators to do the same).”

Additionally, Dr Annuar said the enforcement strategy will look into detecting places/areas with most frequent transmission of Covid-19.

“We have strategised our enforcement as we want to know how effective our enforcement is. For example, has the enforcement yielded the desired result.” he said.

Elaborating, Dr Annuar said Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu provides him with daily updates on bed capacity in the hospital, which is currently catering for non-Covid-19 patients (60 per cent) and Covid-19 patients (40 per cent) and if the number of Covid-19 cases increases, the number of beds for non-Covid-19 patients will be reduced.

He assured that low risk quarantine and treatment centres (PKRC) here are able to cope with the present situation.

“The PKRC at KLT is used more often than others for better maximisation of resources. The other PKRC is the nursing quarters in Sibu Hospital.

“Other premises such as Kemuyang Youth Camp can be reactivated if the need arises in future,” Dr Annuar said.

Meanwhile, Wong said they were only giving reminders to the public yesterday if they were found not complying with the special CMCO SOP.

“We give people chance first but if they still refuse (to comply) then we will mete out compound,” he informed.

For the record, the special CMCO took effect from yesterday until April 26 in a move to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the division.

Sibu Divisional Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun was also present at the press conference.