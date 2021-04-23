US trailer released for Hollywood feature on Sir James Brooke

KUCHING (April 23): Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the US trailer for ‘Edge of the World’, the upcoming Hollywood feature film on Sir James Brooke.

With less than two months to go before the historical adventure film makes its debut in the US on digital and video on demand (VOD) on June 4, the latest trailer provides a glimpse into Brooke’s voyage of discovery to Sarawak in the 1800s where he ultimately became the first White Rajah of Sarawak.

“After this long year of Covid-19 lockdowns around the world, we are delighted to take audiences along with Rajah James Brooke on an exotic adventure to the beauty and mystery of 1840s Sarawak,” producer Rob Allyn told The Borneo Post.

He said Samuel Goldwyn Films is a premier US distributor of great films like Academy Award nominated film ‘Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World’ as well as ‘Another Round’, which has also been nominated for Best Picture in a Foreign Language at this year’s Academy Awards.

“We are very proud to see this exciting trailer released as a preview of ‘Edge of the World’ to celebrate the swashbuckling exploits of Sir James Brooke and his Malay, Dayak, and Chinese allies fighting pirates and slavery in Sarawak.

“Furthermore, the film was shot entirely in the place where these extraordinary events actually took place,” he said.

Written by Allyn and directed by award-winning director Michael Haussman, ‘Edge of the World’ stars award-winning Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, known for his role as King Henry VIII in ‘The Tudors’, as Brooke and Dominic Monaghan as Colonel Arthur Crookshank, Brooke’s cousin and comrade-in-arms.

It also stars British actor Ralph Michael Ineson (whose notable roles include Dagmer Cleftjaw in ‘Game of Thrones’), Hong Kong actress Josie Ho, as well as Malaysian actors Brent Palarae and Shahezy Sam.

‘Edge of the World’ was made with the support of the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and the Film in Malaysia Incentive’s rebate on Qualifying Malaysian Production Expenditure.

“We are particularly grateful to STB, whose leadership and support made this dream a reality and will now bring the eyes of the world on the cultures, peoples, history, wildlife, and natural wonders of Sarawak,” added Allyn.