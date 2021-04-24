132 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health Department yesterday recorded 132 new Covid-19 cases in the state, with one new cluster in Inanam, infecting the community in three districts after an engagement event.

Meanwhile, two deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, one in Tawau and another in Sandakan.

“The new cluster, Kluster Dambai Inanam has involved three districts namely Kota Kinabalu, Inanam and Kuala Penyu.

“Index case was an individual who was tested positive after a symptomatic screening in a private clinic on April 16.

“According to the travel records, the index case is believed to be infected from an engagement event in Kampung Dambai in Kionsom, Inanam,” said Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a statement.

Following the case, Sabah Health Department has conducted contact tracing among the guests of the event.

A total of 18 guests tested positive from 119 samples taken, including three cases in Putatan and five in Kuala Penyu.

The cluster worsened when one of the confirmed individuals in Kuala Penyu, who is a teacher, then infected two students in his class.

To date, the cumulative number for this cluster is 19 cases.

Total cumulative cases in Sabah as of Saturday was 57,538.

The number of patients still receiving treatment is 967, with 296 in hospital, 661 in PKRCs and 10 in temporary detention centres/ prisons.

Total patients in ICU is 45 with 23 of them being ventilated.