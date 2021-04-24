Argentina’s Minister of Transport dies in car crash

BUENOS AIRES (April 24): Argentina’s Transport Minister Mario Meoni has died in a car accident, Sputnik news agency quoted the TN television channel reports.

The accident occurred on Friday night, when Meoni, 56, was driving alone to Junin, a city in the province of Buenos Aires.

According to TN TV, Meoni lost control of his Ford Mondeo and his car overturned. The exact reasons behind the traffic accident are still under investigation.

Earlier on Friday, the minister met with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in the city of Rosario and then left for Junin to reunite with his family. – Bernama