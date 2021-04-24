Asean leaders’ meeting succeeded in addressing Myanmar crisis, says PM Muhyiddin

JAKARTA (Apr 24): The just-concluded Asean Leaders’ Meeting has succeeded in addressing the Myanmar crisis, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We have succeeded. It’s beyond our expectation in getting the outcome from today’s meeting,” said the prime minister.

Asean constructively engaged with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar, the junta chief, at the meeting held at the Asean Secretariat, here Saturday.

Muhyiddin said Myanmar accepted all the three proposals put forward by Malaysia in tackling the crisis.

First, to de-escalate the situation on the ground, and stop the killing and violence against civilians.

Second, to release political detainees promptly and unconditionally.

Third, to allow the Asean Chair and Asean Secretary-General to have access into Myanmar, including to all the parties concerned.

“Myanmar responded well and did not reject all the three proposals by Malaysia,” said Muhyiddin in press conference here today.

The Myanmar crisis took the centre stage at today’s meeting.

Myanmar’s military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests met by deadly violence, resulting in hundreds of people having been killed since then.

“General Min agreed that violence must stop,” said Muhyiddin.

Apart from the three proposals by Malaysia, Muhyiddin said Myanmar also agreed to proposals by other ASEAN countries including humanitarian assistance and national reconciliation efforts in settling the crisis.

Muhyiddin said the outcomes of the meeting proved some critics wrong that the regional grouping did not do anything in addressing the crisis.

“We are very concerned with the development in Myanmar and we find ways to tackle the crisis,” he said.

The prime minister said Asean will continue to play its roles in overcoming the crisis.

Muhyiddin also held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the meeting at the Asean Secretariat. — Bernama