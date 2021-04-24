Bukit Aman confirms receiving report on insult against Permaisuri Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (April 24): The Royal Malaysia Police confirmed receiving a report against the owner of Fahmi Reza’s Facebook account for allegedly insulting the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the case was being investigated by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution and Law Division (D5) under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said police would submit a remand application against the suspect today.

“The public is urged to use social media wisely and not to misuse the platform to annoy and disrupt the nation’s harmony.

“Stern action will be taken against any individual who deliberately disrupts the peace and public order,” he said.

Police have arrested activist Fahmi Reza yesterday for a post he made on social media involving the Queen. ― Bernama