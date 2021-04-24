CM concerned about devt of education in Sabah – special officer

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government under Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is always concerned about the development and progress of education in Sabah.

This includes the development and progress of vernacular and mission schools, said the Chief Minister’s Special Officer Lo Su Fui during his visit to the state Education Department on Friday.

Lo met with Senior Chief Assistant Director Tham Yun Fook and the department’s officers to gather information and the status of infrastructure development, academic and co-curriculum progress as well as the Rakan Strategik Komuniti implemented by the department for SJKC and SMJK.

“As the Special Officer, I will carry out my duties with full commitment as my duty is to serve as the bridge between the Chief Minister and the people,” he said.

“All of us need to work together for the sake of the country’s education sector as development of the sector does not lay solely on the shoulders of the Education department,” he stressed.

Also present during the meeting were Sabah Dong Lian Chairman Ben Lim Kiat Kong and his Deputy Datuk Lo Kim Thong.

Ben also informed Lo of the development and requirement of the SJKC and SMJK to be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.