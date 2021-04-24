CMCO in Sarawak extended to May 10

KUCHING (Apr 24): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today decided to extended the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sarawak from April 27 (12.01am) to May 10 (11.59pm).

This comes after the committee assessed the situation of increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

It added that Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would be enforced at various locations statewide.

“The EMCO is enforced in Rh Mut, Nanga Maong, Sungai Mukok in Julau from Apr 19 until May 2; in Rh Robert, Ulu Paoh in Sarikei from Apr 21 to May 4; in Rh Java, Sungai Kerubong, Selalang in Sarikei from Apr 22 to May 5; and in Kolej Tingkatan Enam, Saratok in Betong from Apr 23 to May 6,” SDMC said in a statement today.

The committee said that some existing EMCOs in the state would be extended.

These are the EMCO in Sungai Kawi, Sarikei (from Apr 23 to May 6); in Rumah Panjang Jugah, Sungai Bulat in Sarikei (from Apr 24 until April 30); in Kampung Darul Falah, Sungai Gemuan, Bintangor in Sarikei (from Apr 24 until May 7); in Rumah Panjang Jalan Bukut Balingian in Mukah (from Apr 25 to May 8); and in Politeknik Mukah (from April 25 to May 6).