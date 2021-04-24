Council chairman calls public to be on a lookout for tree thieves in Sibujaya

SIBU (April 24): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Neglai is calling the public to be on the lookout for thieves stealing Bushida white trees in Sibujaya township.

He said just a day earlier, two trees were stolen, and the culprits were still at large.

“This act of theft and damaging the public property should be condemned.

“The beautiful landscape is meant for the Sibujaya folk to enjoy the nice scenery and green living environment.

“Therefore, the culprits must be caught immediately before they destroy more of the beautiful landscape in Sibujaya,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post today.

Adding on, he said he was truly saddened by the act of the irresponsible individuals.

“The master developer at Sibujaya has been helping the council by planting these Bushida trees as part of our efforts to beautify the Sibujaya’s landscape,” he said.

He urged members of the public to be the council’s eyes so that stern actions can be taken against the culprits to put a stop to such irresponsible acts.

“I hope the police can take stern action against this theft of plants,” he said.