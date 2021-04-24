Covid-19: Sarawak records 5 deaths, 570 new cases today

KUCHING (Apr 24): Sarawak today recorded five Covid-19 fatalities along with 570 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

Today’s figures brought the total death toll in the state to 153, and the cumulative tally of positive cases to 27,319 cases.

The 149th death involved a 71-year-old Sarawakian woman who was admitted to Bintulu Hospital for having symptoms of fever and difficulty in breathing as well as needing respiratory assistance.

The rT-PCR test was performed and she was found positive for Covid-19 on April 19. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead April 21. The case had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

The 150th death involved a 54-year-old Sarawakian man who was admitted to Bintulu Hospital for symptoms of fever, lethargy and difficulty in breathing a week ago.

The rT-PCR test was done and tested positive on April 21. His condition worsened and he was pronounced dead on the same day. The case had a comorbidity of hypertension and a history of stroke.

The 151st death involved a Sarawakian man, 61, who was found unconscious at home by family members. According to medical history, the case was found to suffered difficulty in breathing before that. This case was referred to Sarikei Hospital for Post-Mortem where the rR-PCR test was found positive on April 19. He was confirmed dead on April 22. He had comorbidities of asthma and hypertension. He was from the Sungai Gemuan Cluster. This death was categorised as Brought in Dead (BID).

The 152nd death was a 60-year-old Sarawakian man who was referred to Bintulu Hospital from a clinic following an RTK Antigen test that as found positive. The case was found to have symptoms of fever and the flu a few days earlier. His rT-PCR test was positive on April 3. His condition worsened and he was pronounced dead on April 23 at the hospital. The case had comorbidities of hypertension and end-stage kidney disease.

The 153rd death was a 54-year-old Sarawakian woman who was treated at Bintulu Hospital for digestive system disorder. This case was admitted to the isolation ward as a Person Under Surveillance (PUS) for having contact with a positive case. Her rT-PCR test was positive on April 15. Her condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead on April 23. She had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and end-stage kidney disease.

SDMC informed that as for the new cases, they were recorded in Bintulu (128), Kapit (109), Kuching (76), Sibu (54), Song (45), Subis (29), Serian (26), Bukit Mabong (16), Tatau (14), Miri (11), Kanowit (10), Belaga (10), Lundu (9), Mukah (9), Samarahan (9), Sarikei (5), Bau (3), Tebedu (2), Beluru (1), Saratok (1), Meradong (1), Betong (1) and Selangau (1).

“Out of the 570 new cases reported, 43 have showed signs and experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 infection during the screening.

“A total of 507 cases comprised individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres,” it said.

From the new cases, 360 cases are results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, with 11 symptomatic.

A total of 137 cases are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters and seven are symptomatic.

Another 39 cases are from other screenings at healthcare centres, with one symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 24 cases are from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

Ten cases are categorised as imported case involving individuals returning from other states in the country.

SDMC informed that there were 637 cases of recovery and discharge for the day.

“These cases were from Sibu Hospital and Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Sibu (172), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu (168), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei (75), PKRC Mukah (71), Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri (57), Sarawak General Hospital and PKRC Kuching (36), Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit (32), PKRC Serian (12), PKRC Betong (10), Sri Aman Hospital (2), Limbang Hospital (1), and PKRC in Sri Aman Prison (1).

“As of today, 21,412 or 78.38 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged,” it said.

SDMC said that a total of 5,118 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout the state.

There were 570 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day. This brought the cumulative total of PUIs to 40,487 to date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 527 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 7,476 individuals at 99 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 91,430.