Covid-19: Sarawak second highest with 570 cases, 2,717 nationwide

KUCHING (April 24): Sarawak continues to record the second highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the country with 570 cases reported in the state today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his Facebook post, he stated that the state with the highest number of cases was Selangor at 768, while the third highest was Kelantan with 518 new cases.

The new Covid-19 cases reported in other states and territories today were Kuala Lumpur with 240 new cases, Penang (134), Sabah (132), Johor (126), Perak (54), Terengganu (50), Kedah (34), Melaka (30), Negeri Sembilan (27), Pahang (22), Putrajaya (11), and Perlis (1).

Only Labuan did not record any new case for the day.

Altogether, Dr Noor Hisham said the country had reported 2,717 new cases bringing the cumulative total of positive cases nationwide to 390,252.