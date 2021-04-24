Foreign fishing vessel, crew detained for intrusion

SARIKEI (Apr 24): Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Tanjung Manis Zone on Wednesday detained a Vietnamese fishing vessel for intruding into Sarawak waters.

According to MMEA Tanjung Manis Zone director, Mohd Ariz Md Kassim, the registration used by the foreign vessel, SF2-3231, was found to be fake.

His men spotted the foreign vessel carrying out fishing about 107 nautical miles off Tanjung Sirik around 12.26pm that day, Ariz said.

They also detained the skipper believed to be a Vietnamese national and eight crew members aged 33 to 51 for further investigation, Ariz said, adding all the crew members failed to produce identity documents.

Based on initial investigation, the foreign fishing vessel had just entered Malaysian waters, he added.

The foreign vessel with the skipper and crew members had been towed to Tanjung Manis express terminal where they underwent Covid-19 test before they were handed over to MMEA investigating officer, he said.

The detainees would be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 for carrying out fishing without valid permit and Immigration Act 1959/1963 for failure to produce identification documents, he added.