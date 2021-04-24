Govt to continue improve rural livelihood, assures Meluan rep

SARIKEI (April 24): The livelihood of the rural people will gradually improve as the state government continues to accord top priority towards rural development, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat assured.

During a session with the community at Rumah Buking in Ulu Kakup in Julau recently, he said that there were many initiatives being undertaken by the state government and some by the federal government aimed at improving the livelihood of rural people.

For instance, through the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electricity Scheme (Sares) initiated by the state government, residents of Rumah Buking have been enjoying 24-hour electricity supply since last year, he said.

This time around, he said, he brought officers from the Sarikei Division Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and Pakan District Office to see what could be done with an allocation of RM300,000 approved by Ministry of Rural Development to upgrade the 4-kilometer access road to the longhouse.

He assured that the efforts by the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to provide basic infrastructure, utilities and facilities would continue, and therefore urged the rural people to support GPS in the coming election.

Later, Rolland announced a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant amounting to RM21,000 for the longhouse‘s Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK), and another RM2,000 for the longhouse’s Women’s Bureau.

Among those present during the function were Pakan District Office representative Yalin Asan, Sarikei Division DID engineer Octavius Stanley Peter and local community leaders.