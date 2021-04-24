Integrated operation uncovers power theft at car accessories shop in Sibu

KUCHING (Apr 24): Public tip-off has led to the discovery of a three-storey car accessories shop at Lorong Sawi in Sibu stealing electricity supply.

In a joint operation involving teams from Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), the Enforcement and Legal Division of the Ministry of Utilities of Sarawak and the police, it was found that power theft was committed via direct-tapping of cables hidden underground to prevent detection by the authorities.

SEB said the cables were connected directly from the overhead lines and bypassed the electricity meter – resulting in low recorded electricity consumption.

“Load readings taken on site shows that the operator should have been paying more than RM16,000 per month, instead of an average monthly billing of just RM900.

“All the tampered wiring and meters have been dismantled and seized as evidence.

“A police report has been lodged, and both the business operator and premises owner would be called in to assist with investigations under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance.

“Stealing electricity is a criminal offence, which carries a penalty of up to RM100,000 and/or five-year imprisonment upon conviction,” said the state’s utilities corporation in a statement yesterday.

SEB pointed out that tampered wiring could become a safety hazard in that the connection was not tested in accordance with Syarikat Sesco Bhd (Sesco)’s standards and safety requirements.

For the record, Sesco is SEB’s operations arm.

“This is the second power theft case involving underground direct-tapping cables this month. “The first case was discovered in Kuching when the owner of a double-storey house at Tiya Vista in Kota Samarahan was found stealing electricity using the same method,” said SEB.

It also reminded customers to not trust any service provider claiming to be able to reduce electricity usage or allow premises owners to enjoy unlimited usage of electricity.

“We will continue to carry out meter inspection activities throughout Sarawak, working together with the Ministry of Utilities, the police and other relevant authorities.

“Members of the public may report to SEB any suspicious activity related to power theft and any service provider claiming to be able to reduce electricity consumption, by calling our customer care centre on 1-300-88-3111, or emailing to [email protected]

“All information will be kept strictly confidential,” said the corporation.