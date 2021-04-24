JCI hands over award to MBKS for IPeople-Qmunity app

KUCHING (Apr 24): The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kuching today handed over the JCI Malaysia Sustainable Development Award 2020 to the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) for its IPeople-Qmunity app.

In a statement today, MBKS said that the award was handed over to its mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Since its launch in 2018, the app had attracted active registration from the public and became a reliable app to submit requests.

“Additionally, it was also used as one of the Covid-19 tracking apps in Sarawak during the outbreak of the pandemic and it has been a successful one,” MBKS said.

The app was part of its own Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) project, which is a part of the United Nation’s SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

Meanwhile, Wee said that he was delighted to see that the people of Kuching were moving forward with the Kuching Smart City Master Plan by adapting to the changes in terms of the usage of technology application in their daily life.

He added that he would like to dedicate this award not only to the state government, MBKS and its partners Techninier and ARx Sdn Bhd but also to all the people of Kuching for being part of the changes.

He expressed his hope that this IPeople-Qmunity App will continue to be the peoples’ choice for the years to come to ensure their requests were properly attended to and that it would also caution them to properly look after their own safety during this uncertain period of the pandemic.

JCI Malaysia Sustainable Development Award 2020 is a competition organised by JCI Malaysia and participated by many potential contenders like City Councils, companies, schools and associations from all over Malaysia.