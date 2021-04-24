Kapit to enforce strict inter-division travel restrictions beginning Apr 27

KAPIT (April 24): The Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee (KDDMC) will enforce a strict inter-division travel restrictions beginning April 27 till May 10 in a bid to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve here.

According to information from the Kapit Resident Office, those who intend to travel in and out of the divison, which encompasses Song, Kapit, Bukit Mabong and Belaga districts, are required to undergo a Covid-19 test and produce negative results before applying for a permit from the police.

The rT-PRC and RTK testing for Covid-19 is available at the Kapit Health Clinic at Jalan Bletih, and each test would cost RM290 to be paid by the applicants themselves, the committee said, and the Covid-19 negative result from the test are valid for only 96 hours.

The information said that no negative Covid-19 test result is needed for inter-district travel within the division, but police permits are still needed.

The police will set up roadblocks up at various strategic locations along the Kapit-Song-Kanowit-Sibu road, and the Belaga-Bakun road.

In an emergency situation such as medical or close relative funeral, applicants must obtain a special permit from the Kapit Health Clinic, where their situation would be verified.

After verification and approval from he Kapit Health Clinic, applicants are to apply for police permits, which upon approval, would be valid for only 72 hours.

Operators or transport drivers of essential services such as transporting essential food items are required to undergo rT-PRC and RTK test and produce negative result for Covid-19.

According to the Resident Office’s information, the negative result would be valid throughout their transporting job period into the division.

The Resident Office’s information also said that beginning April 27, only takeaways are allowed at all food outlets throughout the division.

Yesterday (April 23) Kapit recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases, where six of them are from the Jalan Selirik Cluster, 16 from close contact screenings, four from individuals with symptoms, two from health facility surveillance and three from other screenings.