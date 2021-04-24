Lo to Yong: PMC never neglects any of its parks

KUCHING (April 24): The Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) has done its level best in carrying out maintenance works in all the parks under MPP’s area of jurisdiction throughout the years, its chairman Lo Khere Chiang has said.

Other than the recreational park at RPR Batu Kawa, the he said the council has other recreational parks which were completed recently or has been upgraded such as Batu Kawa Riverbank Park Phase 2, Sri Moyan Recreational Park, Taman Kwong Tiong Recreational Park, MJC Batu Kawa Recreational Park, Taman Stapok Utama Recreational Park.

At the same time, Lo said, there are also few new parks under construction such as the Batu Kawa Riverbank Park Phase 1 & 4 and Sport/ Community Hall with Innovative Hub which serves the community at large.

And these, he added, were in addition to the two new recreational parks at Mile 10 and Mile 11 in Kota Padawan which cater the needs of all living within the surrounding areas in PMC’s jurisdiction.

He noted that the importance of parks and recreational areas was more than just having green space for the community, saying that parks are now equipped with jogging or walking tracks and some have children playground equipment.

He said residents, children and the local communities would all benefit from having a nearby park or any of the new parks which have been put in place in PMC.

In this regard, Lo said Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong failed to understand that the park at RPR Batu Kawa was developed more than 30 years ago and definitely not new. The council has never neglects any of its parks, he added.

“Naturally and as always, I welcome genuine residents’ complaints which assist the council to address positively on these issues.

“All residents under my PMC jurisdiction can approach me or my staff at PMC to voice their concerns and seek assistance and naturally we do our level best to assist them on a timely basis.

“MPP, has always appreciate constructive criticisms and helpful unprejudiced comments which are truly beneficial to the communities,” Lo said in a statement today.

He was responding to the statement made by Yong recently alleging that the RPR Batu Kawa park was not well-maintained by PMC.

He said Yong, despite being a so-called responsible politician, only pick on alleged faults of PMC.

“She fails to appreciate the good efforts by the council all these years because she is not from the Batu Kawa community, being the elected representative from Pending.

“I truly wonder why she has not served her own constituents just as well as she is busy picking on the alleged faults of PMC,” he said.

Lo said as a lawyer, Yong ought to understand the principles of law better in that a person or organisation should be given an opportunity to get round to rectify any alleged oversights within a reasonable time.

He said the council has so many parks to maintain and he believed they have done it to an appreciable, maintainable level within the resources that it has.

He said both the community and PMC should work hand in glove so that the community can enjoy the benefits of this park.