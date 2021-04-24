Man asks why mother’s death only included in Covid statistics over a month later

KOTA KINABALU: A grieving son is questioning why the Health Ministry and Selangor Health Department took more than one month to include his late mother in the official statistics of people who died from the Covid-19 virus.

Alex Logesvaran, 44, said his mother died on January 24 this year of Covid-19 but her death was not reported by the Health Ministry and Selangor Health Department.

This, he said, is despite the fact that her death and cause of death was confirmed by Hospital Serdang where his mother was warded.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Alex, a businessman from Selangor who has resided in Sabah for more than 15 years, said his mother’s death was only listed in the MoH’s list of fatalities on February 25 2021.

“Because of this, I am now wary about the statistics released by the Health Ministry daily. Does it reflect the actual figures?” asked Alex.

“I persistently pursued the issue with the hospital and ministry and had I not done so, my late mother could be left out,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Chan Foong Hin who was present at press conference said that Alex contacted him about three days ago with the matter.

“The patient passed away on January 24 but why was her death only included in the statistics after 32 days? This is something I feel that the Health Ministry must explain as according to Hospital Serdang, the mortality case report was sent to the Selangor Health department on Feb 19, 2021.

“It is something very absurd. Now this makes me question the daily figures and statistics… how transparent is the data? The Health Ministry needs to explain why it took more than one month to put her death in its statistics,” the DAP Sabah secretary said.

“I wouldn’t say I don’t trust the numbers provided but we are questioning what is the mechanism, let’s say for death cases, how would cases caused by Covid be reported as the official figure in the statistics?” asked Chan adding that the Health ministry needs to be transparent about the statistics.

Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong, who was also at the press conference, was of the opinion that had Alex not been persistent in getting to the bottom of the issue, his late mother would not have been included in the list.

“What happened? Was it a mistake? If yes, then apologise to Alex but if not then explain what is the process. The ministry should explain and we should hold the ministry accountable for this.

“The Hospital already confirmed that his mother died of Covid-19, so why did it take so long for the Health Department to confirm it officially. They need to explain how do you deal with this statistics. It is suspicious. The government must be held accountable on this matter which is serious as it involves somebody’s loved one,” stressed Phoong.

Chan added that DAP even though as the opposition has been proactive in helping people register for the Covid-19 vaccination.

On the issue of the vaccine, DAP never looked at it from the political angle, he said adding that for the nationwide vaccination program, DAP has always supported by conducting mobile registration service.