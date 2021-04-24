Man remanded over viral letter condemning Masjid Jamek Bahau

JEMPOL (April 24): A man has been detained to assist in investigations into the spread of a letter condemning Masjid Jamek Bahau and insulting the Malays in social media, recently.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 56-year-old man was arrested at his house in Taman ACBE here, at 10.10 pm yesterday.

The man has been remanded for four days until Tuesday, he added.

“The police also seized some sheets of paper and envelopes, believed to be linked to the case from the man’s house,” he said in a statement today.

Hoo said preliminary investigation found that the man was a former employee of an eatery in Bahau, Jempol who has had his service terminated due to disciplinary problems.

The case is being investigated under Section 505(b) and Section 298A of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. – Bernama