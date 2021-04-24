Ministry to monitor prices of goods under control scheme

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will be monitoring prices of goods under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the 2021 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

KPDNHEP Tuaran enforcement officer Saripuddin Moleng said the program is to ensure traders comply with the SHMMP especially during the festive celebration.

“The objective of the inspection is to ensure traders will not take advantage of the festive season, such as the Ramadan period, to increase the prices of goods just to make extra profit.

“If traders failed to comply with the SHMMP, immediate action will be taken against them,” he said during an inspection at a supermarket in Tuaran recently.

The 2021 Aidilfitri Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) will run from April 21 until May 20.

Also present during the inspection was Tuaran district officer (Executive) Jamlin Alip and Tuaran police chief DSP Mohd Hamizi Halim.