Monitor lizard in backyard gives home owner a scare

MIRI (Apr 24): A woman was shocked to discover a juvenile monitor lizard in the backyard of her house at Taman Lopeng Jaya here on Friday night.

After receiving a distress call at 8.53pm, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched a team of five personnel from the Miri Central Fire and Rescue Station to the scene, said Zone 6 Bomba chief Supt Law Poh Kiong.

The team arrived at the scene at 8.57pm.

“Upon their arrival, the team found the monitor lizard in the backyard. After conducting a ‘size-up’, the operation continued by using special equipment to capture the reptile before it was released back to its natural habitat,” said Law.

The operation ended at 9.18pm.