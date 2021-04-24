No new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today, total active clusters at 56

KUCHING (Apr 24): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, and the total number of active clusters remains unchanged at 56, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of the 56 clusters, 13 clusters recorded a total of 146 new positive cases.

“The cluster that reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases was the Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit with 59 cases, followed by Abak Bon Cluster in Subis (28), Jalan Disa Cluster in Sibu (13) and Jalan Bintulu-Sibu Cluster in Tatau (12),” said SDMC in a statement today.

The clusters that recorded single digit cases were Duranda Emas Cluster in Serian (8), Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah (5), Jalan Maju Cluster in Sibu (4), Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster in Sibu (2), Sungai Duan Cluster in Mukah (2), Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu (1) and Jalan Roban Lama Cluster in Saratok (1).

Similarly, there were no change in the state’s zones, with 21 red zones, six orange zones, 10 yellow zones and three green zones.

The state’s red zones are Song, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Matu, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu, which recorded a total of 7,317 cases.

The orange zones were Betong, Kabong, Sri Aman, Sebauh, Pakan and Marudi; while yellow zones were Lundu, Asajaya, Pusa, Bau, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu and Limbang, recording a total of 156 and 85 local infections respectively in the past 14 days.

Lawas, Telang Usan and Simunjan remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police had issued a total of eight compound notices, five in Sibu and three in Kuching district for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to-date was 5,977.

“An Indian national was arrested at an eatery in Serian for failing to adhere to the SOP.”

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry has issued 29 compounds, 28 in Serian District Council and one from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).