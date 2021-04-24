Pustaka Miri to hold virtual talk on healthy diet during Ramadan

MIRI (April 24): Pustaka Miri will be holding a virtual talk on April 26 on ‘Healthy Diet in the month of Ramadan’ at 10am.

Miri Hospital dietetic officer Nurzaimie Zulaily will be speaking during the talk, organised in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, and it will be focusing on the dos and don’ts, and tips for Muslims to maintain enough energy and nutrition during fasting.

“During the fasting month, the Muslim community fasts for more than 12 hours a day. Therefore, it is ideal for Muslims to use the two meals allowed a day – Sahur and Iftar or break of fast, as best as possible.

“Dehydration is one of the risks we have to face while fasting, because our hot and humid weather. It may cause many to suffer from headaches and trouble concentrating,” said Pustaka Miri in a statement.

It said sudden differences in eating habits and daily routine within 30 days of fasting can result in a variety of digestive problems including constipation and gastric pain.

The programme will be broadcasted virtually through Pustaka Negeri Sarawak YouTube channel as well as its official Facebook, and also on Zoom platform.

The public are welcomed to attend the virtual talk session via Zoom free of charge. Attendees can also ask questions during the talk.

For more information, contact Pustaka Miri’s officers Mohd Annwar Adenan or Zuwahir Ilias at 085-422 525 or WhatsApp to 0115-882 0533.