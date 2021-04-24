Sabah FC draw with Selangor a fair result – Kurniawan

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysia Super League match between Sabah FC and Selangor FC which ended in a 2-2 draw at MBPJ Stadium on Friday night, was a fair result for both teams.

Sabah head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto said it was a fair result as both teams had equal chances.

Sabah FC was initially leading 1-0 through a goal from Mohd Amri Yahyah in the 31st minute and the score remained until half time.

Amri was however unable to continue the second half due to injury and was replaced by Maxsius Musa.

Mohd Azizan Nordin was also removed due to injury and was replaced by Jenius Karib in the 53rd minute.

“We controlled the game at first half and managed to lead 1-0, but after Azizan came off, we really had no choice of players.

“The player who could fill in Azizan’s place was Jenius (Karib) but he too only just came back from injury. Selangor then doubled the pressure until we lost in the middle,” said Kurniawan.

After several attempts, Selangor finally managed to get an equalizer through Ifedayo Olusegun in the 57th minute.

The equalizer boosted Selangor’s player and Ifedayo once again doubled his goal in the 72nd minute to put Selangor 2-1.

Sabah FC continued to press in search of a second goal and Kurniawan brought in Bobby Gonzales to replace midfielder Mohd Syukri Baharun in the 81st minute.

The 37-year-old striker managed to score an equalizer in the 88th minute for Sabah FC to take home a point.

Two goals from both veteran strikers shows that they are valuable assets to Kurniawan’s squad.

“I have lots of respect for Amri. I told him the match against Selangor FC is your (Amri’s) opportunity to show us again what he can do.

“He told us he will give his best for the team and he scored a goal for us, but unfortunately he suffered an injury. Amri tried to force himself to finish the first half but his injury slowed his movement especially when the team had to defend, so we had to change.

“Anyway, it was an incredible 45-minute performance from Amri,” said Kurniawan.

For Bobby Gonzales, the 37-year-old veteran striker’s finishing touch is still deadly and has been dubbed as ‘supersub’ (substitute player) for Sabah FC.

“I know Bobby is very dangerous in the penalty box and I always tell him that I don’t expect him to play 90-minutes but for me, if he plays 10-20 minutes and can score a goal, that’s enough.

“Bobby proved it in the last two matches. The previous match (against UiTM FC at Likas Stadium), he played 15 minutes and scored one goal. Tonight (against Selangor FC) he played 10 minutes and scored a goal.

“For us, Bobby is exactly the ‘supersub’ that will be our weapon of destruction,” said Kurniawan.

The one point have kept Sabah FC in eight place with 10 points, while Selangor FC remain in fifth place with 15 points. The positions, however, may change following several matches in the next couple of days.

Sabah will complete the first round of the Malaysia Super League schedule against Perak FC at Likas Stadium on May 2.

Sabah FC: Rozaimie Rohim, Rawilson Batuil, Risto Mitrevski, Park Tae Su, Mohd Azizan Nordin (Jenius Karib), Sam Johnson, Alto Linus, Randy Baruh (Dendy Lowa), Mohd Amri Yahyah (Maxsius Musa), Mohd Syukri Baharun (Bobby Gonzales) and Saddil Ramdani.

Selangor FC: Mohd Khairulazhan, Manuel Anton (Muhd Shahrel Fikri), Ifedayo Olusegun, Muhammad Safuwan, Namathevan Arunasalam, Ahmad Danial (Mohd Nor Hakim), Muhd Mukhairi Ajmal (Muhd Syahmi Safari), Jordan Ayimbila, Sharul Nazeem, Aliff Haiqal Lokman ( Hein Htet Aung) and Brendan Gan.