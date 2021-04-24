Sarawak Energy customer service in Kapit closed for sanitisation, reopens May 10

KUCHING (Apr 24): Sarawak Energy’s customer service counter in Kapit is temporarily closed until 8 May 2021 for sanitisation and fumigation and will reopen on 10 May.

In a statement today, the utility company said meter reading and bill delivery services are also temporarily suspended during this period.

“Customers in Kapit are encouraged to use online services by downloading the ‘SEB Cares’ mobile app to view and pay electricity bills as well as to report any technical issues and make enquiries.

“Payment can also be done via other online platforms such as online banking, JomPay and through e-Wallets such as Sarawak Pay and Boost,” Sarawak Energy said.

Earlier this year, Sarawak Energy introduced its e-Bill service to encourage online transactions and limit face-to-face transactions as part of the company’s efforts to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Sarawak.

Customers who sign up for this service will receive a RM2 rebate in their monthly electricity bills for a period of 12 months when they sign up for the service between January 1 to December 31, of which the rebate will be reflected in the next billing upon registration and customers will no longer receive physical bills.

“To ensure the safety and health of all customers and personnel during the pandemic, all Sarawak Energy’s customer service counters are sanitised on a regular basis. This may affect operation hours each time this is carried out,” the statement said

For more information and to register for the e-Bill service, customers can contact Customer Care Centre via the 24-hours hotline at 1300-88-3111 or e-mailing to [email protected]sarawakenergy.com.

Alternatively, customers can also get in touch through Sarawak Energy’s mobile app SEB cares, which can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.