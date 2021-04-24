SOP violators will be compounded on the spot – Sibu Rural District Council chairman

SIBU (April 24): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will now compound standard operating operation (SOP) violators on the spot in a move to curb the spread of Covid-19 in areas under its jurisdiction, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Neglai.

He pointed out that the stringent action was necessary after some individuals were found engaging in social activities like gatherings, which have been identified as the main source of Covid-19 transmission in SRDC’s areas.

“Based on the observation from the previous spike of Covid-19 cases in Sibujaya, especially at the flats and Townvilla area, the main source of infection stemmed mainly from social gatherings such as barbeque, visiting neighbours, friends and even relatives,” said Sempurai.

Following that, he said, the council’s Business and Licensing Committee during its emergency meeting yesterday, has unanimously agreed on such stern action.

“Meaning, there will be no more reminders, but errant individuals who breach the SOP, will be compounded on the spot,” he added.

“Therefore, I urge all the residents of Sibujaya to refrain from moving around and gather for social activities especially between Townvilla and Sibujaya Flats to cut the chains of infection.

“If possible, just stay at home after work in addition to practising good personal hygiene, after returning home,” said Sempurai.

He said Sibu folk could not afford to go for another Enhanced Movement Control Order like before.

“We understand that everyone needs freedom of going out to work and obtaining essentials goods from the nearby supermarkets,” he added.

As such, Sempurai urged the people within the council’s jurisdiction strictly follow the SOP such as avoid crowded places and going out only when necessary.

“But most importantly, to avoid any social gathering at all cost,” he stressed.

He said there were 45 cases recorded in SRDC’s areas yesterday, of which 19 cases were contributed by Sibujaya.

This slight increase is a stark reminder for residents not to let their guards down and become complacent, he added.

“As reported yesterday, 10 positive cases are from longhouses, while the rest from the zones under SRDC’s jurisdiction. For Sibujaya, there is also increase in the number of positive cases especially at Townvilla and Sibujaya Flats.

“Looking at the slight surge in cases in SRDC areas, I would like once again to urge all the residents, and longhouse dwellers to exercise a strict self SOP,” Sempurai said.

The council together with other agencies led by the police, will continue to monitor the compliance on the SOP, he pointed out.

“After yesterday’s meeting of Business and licensing Standing Committee, I already instructed council’s Enforcement Unit and Public Health Officer to issue immediate compound under the existing law vested under the local councils. We cannot compromise with those whose are not complying with the SOP,” he said.

At the same time, Sempurai revealed that the council will also distribute pamphlets to Sibujaya, Selangau and Stapang to create awareness for people to report anyone whose does not comply with SOP.

The public are advised to WhatsApp to the Covid-19 hotline at 016-239111 for any enquiries related to SOP or report any breach of SOP, he said.

On another note, Sempurai recalled last Saturday, that the public had alerted the council on the presence of unlicensed hawkers plying their trade at the vehicles next to the five-foot-way of a shoplot in Sibujaya, causing customers to crowd the vehicles and the five-foot-way.

“I have informed and instructed the council’s enforcement and monitoring team, led by police, to take action,” he disclosed.