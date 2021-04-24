Unimas ranks first in Malaysia for gender equality

KUCHING (Apr 24): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has achieved a milestone by ranking first in Malaysia and 28th in the world for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5: Gender Equality in Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2021.

“In the previous year, Unimas ranked 59th in the same category. This year’s ranking is a major achievement for Unimas.

“This year’s accomplishments for Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings also extend to SDGs 1 (no poverty), 2 (zero hunger), 4 (quality education), 13 (climate action) and 15 (life on land), with Unimas ranking in the world’s top 200 best universities against 1,115 contenders globally,” said its press statement.

According to its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, contributing towards 2030 SDGs was one of the main strategic concerns of the university’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan established last October, which parallels Sarawak’s agenda for robust growth towards 2030.

Meanwhile, director for Unimas’ Community and Sustainability Centre, Noraziah Abdul Wahab, stated that the university is committed in its sustainability initiatives in research, community development projects, curriculum, and institutional governance.

“This is reflected in Unimas ranking performance in THE Impact Rankings 2021. These commitments and initiatives are important to ensure inclusivity of communities in benefiting from the university’s initiatives so that no one in Sarawak and its region is left behind,” it added

Unimas is one of the 200 chosen higher education institutions to be included in United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), “The Little Book of Green Nudges” against climate changes.

In 2020, the university was shortlisted as Workplace of the Year by QS World University Rankings, the result of its 2016-2020 Strategic Plan for a conducive and safe place to nurture career growth.

Women empowerment and gender equality are evident with the university’s management lineup of 50:50 male to female ratio.

Unimas will further reinforce its contribution towards fulfilling UN SDGs by introducing ‘Masters in Sustainable Development’, a programme focusing on multi-disciplinary efforts towards sustainable management and innovative solutions of global concerns, added the statement.