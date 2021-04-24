Uniqueness of Sabah island can lure more domestic tourists – minister

KOTA KINABALU: The uniqueness of the islands in Sabah will be able to attract domestic tourists to the islands said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said it was the right time to educate the people on the treasures that are waiting for them at these islands to lure more tourists to visit.

“MOTAC (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) strongly encourages locals to come to these islands to see for themselves our treasures as well as support the efforts in preserving the country’s treasures,” she said.

She said this to reporters during the island hopping tour to Pulau Sapi and Pulau Manukan at the Tunku Abdul Rahman Park and Marine Ecological Research Centre (MERC) Gayana Marine Resort here on Saturday.

Also present were her deputy minister Datuk Guan Dee Koh Hui, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin and Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim.

Nancy said the best approach to promote these islands to the tourists was to allow them to see what the islands could offer with their own eyes, as seeing is believing.

She said Pulau Manukan would be able to lure tourists because it has a hatchery for turtles, a marine research centre, and good accommodation facilities.

MOTAC was also prepared to help maintain and upgrade the facilities at Pulau Sapi to ensure comfort for the tourists, she said. – Bernama