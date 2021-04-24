Wooden bridge connecting SK Ba Kelalan, Long Langai to the outside world in dire need of repair

MIRI (April 24): The only bridge linking Long Langai and SK Ba Kelalan to the outside world is in dire need of repair, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) vice president Peter Asut.

He said in a statement today that the dilapidated wooden bridge is the only bridge connecting the school and the village to other villages in Ba Kelalan and Lawas town.

“In response to several complaints raised by the villagers in this area about the condition of the bridge, I would like to urge the relevant authority to carry out repair work on the bridge immediately.

“This bridge is the only link for the people of Long Langai to cross the river, and also the only access road leading to the SK Ba Kelalan,” said Peter, who is PBK’s aspiring candidate for Ba Kelalan in the next state election.

He pointed out that a few planks of the bridge had been damaged or missing, and poses some danger to not only vehicles using it but also the residents there.

“It needs to be repaired immediately to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said.