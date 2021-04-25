Action can be taken against suppliers who fo not comply with SHMMP 2021

SHAH ALAM (April 25): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will conduct further investigations into the cases where traders were found to be selling controlled items above the prescribed price.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said suppliers and producers would also be subject to legal action if they are found to have failed to comply with the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya Puasa 2021, which started last Wednesday.

“We will also investigate wholesalers to see whether they get supplies from breeders or producers at higher prices.

“All parties will not be spared (of legal action) if they are found to have violated the law,” he said after after a visit to check on the SHMMP 2021 implementation at Pasar Awam Moden Seksyen 6, here today.

Azman said as of yesterday, a total of 8,347 wholesale and retail premises had been inspected nationwide.

“So far, we have received four complaints, namely two in Selangor and one each in Kedah and Perak on the fifth day of SHMMP 2021 implementation,” he said. – Bernama