Assemblywoman visits Kg Sileng Dayak under EMCO

LUNDU (Apr 25): Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu presented face masks and food items to frontliners stationed in Kampung Sileng Dayak here yesterday.

The donations were presented during her visit to the village which is under Enforced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

She was briefed by agencies such as Lundu District Health Office, Lundu District Office, the police, Welfare Department, District Information Department and Civil Defense Force on the current situation in the village.

Jamilah advised residents of Kampung Sileng Dayak to always remain in their homes and follow the instructions of the authorities to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

She also expressed the hope that residents in Lundu District aged 18 and above would register to be vaccine recipients through the MySejahtera application or other registration channels.

Agencies such as the Lundu District Information Department would also assist in the vaccination campaign and registration in the district, she added.

Jamilah also spent time at SMK Lundu and donated face masks to the school.

Also present during the visit were Kuching Division Resident Sherrina Hussaini, Lundu District Officer Gustian Durani, Lundu District health officer Dr Nicky Orrellius Tennent, Lundu District information officer Juliana Abdullah and Lundu District social welfare officer Norfadilah Saidi.