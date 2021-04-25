Covid-19: 2 new clusters detected in Bukit Mabong and Serian

KUCHING (Apr 25): Two new Covid-19 clusters have been declared in Sarawak, namely Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong and Rayang Cluster in Serian, said State Disaster Management Committee.

In a statement today, the committee said the Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong was detected at a construction site involving workers of a hydroelectric dam construction project at Putai, Ulu Baleh in the Bukit Mabong district.

“The index case of the cluster is a local woman aged 39 who was tested for Covid-19 before returning to work at the construction site after spending a holiday at Kapit district. She was detected positive on April 18.”

The committee said a detailed investigation had revealed the index case was a close contact of two cases from the Pasai Cluster that was declared to have ended on April 13.

“Screening of the close contact of the index case and targeted screenings involving workers and staff members at the construction site had discovered another 242 positive cases and a total of 358 individuals had been screened.”

The committee said 115 out of the 358 individuals had been tested negative for the virus.

“A total of 17 positive patients had been admitted to Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC) at Kapit and the remaining 226 patients involving staff members and workers are being isolated and receiving treatments at a PKRC set up at the construction site.”

Medical and health personnel have been stationed at the PKRC at the construction site under the supervision of Kapit Hospital, it adds.

Moreover, the committee said the Rayang Cluster in Serian is a community cluster that was detected at Kampung Rayang, Serian.

“The index case of Rayang Cluster was detected at the village on April 6 involving a local woman aged 50 who was detected to be positive during a contact tracing of previously identified Covid-19 patients.”

It said the index case was working as a teacher under the Serian Education Office and she was detected positive on April 5.

“As a result of a number of sporadic cases detected at Kampung Rayang that were suspected to be infected due to local community transmissions, a targeted screening was conducted at the village from April 20 to 23.”

The committee said the screening had discovered a further 49 positive cases from the cluster and a total of 1,305 individuals were screened.

“From the 1,305 individuals screened, 50 patients, including the index case, have been detected positive, 982 people were tested negative and the remaining 273 individuals are still awaiting laboratory results.”

The committee said the positive patients had been placed at Serian PKRC for isolation and further treatments.

As a whole, the committee said 18 out of the 58 active Covid-19 clusters in the state had reported a total of 270 new cases yesterday.

The clusters that reported new cases yesterday included Jalan Maju Cluster in Sibu with three cases, one from Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong, two from Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah, one from Abak Bon Cluster in Subis, two from Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster in Kuching, one from Jalan Disa Cluster in Sibu, two from Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster in Sibu and one from Ulu Balingian Cluster in Selangau.

There were also Sungai Anus Cluster in Selangau with one new case, 17 from Sungai Duan Cluster in Mukah, 10 from Sungai Rian Cluster in Meradong, one from Kampung Tengah Cluster in Betong, eight from Sungai Lemayong Cluster in Meradong, four from Duranda Emas Cluster in Serian, two from Jalan Roban Lama Cluster in Saratok, five from Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit, 199 from Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong and 10 from Rayang Cluster in Serian.