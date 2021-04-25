Covid-19: Green zones in Sarawak now at 2 after Lawas district turns yellow

KUCHING (Apr 25): Lawas is now classified as a Covid-19 yellow zone after recording one local transmission today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Based on its daily update statement, SDMC said this brought the total number of Covid-19 yellow zones in Sarawak to 11.

“The number of Covid-19 green zones in the state has been reduced to two,” it added.

SDMC said Lundu had been classified as a Covid-19 orange zone after recording a total of 36 local transmissions in the last 14 days.

It said this brought the total number of Covid-19 orange zones in Sarawak to eight.

“Julau and Matu are no longer Covid-19 red zones, and they recorded 29 and 34 local transmissions respectively in the last 14 days.

“This brings down the total number of Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak to 19,” it said.

SDMC added that the status of Sebauh had been changed from a Covid-19 orange zone to yellow zone after recording 20 local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local tranmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.