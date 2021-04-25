Covid-19: Sarawak records second highest number of cases in country at 595

KUCHING (Apr 25): Sarawak reported the second highest number of new Covid-19 cases today in the country at 595, said the Ministry of Health.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said Selangor reported the highest number of new cases today at 751, while the states with the third and fourth highest daily new infections today are Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur with 424 and 217 new cases respectively.

The new infections reported today of other states are Perlis with one case, Kedah with 76, Penang with 117, Perak with 64, Putrajaya with 5, Melaka with 42, Johor with 159, Terengganu with 25, Pahang with 33, Negeri Sembilan with 57, Labuan with 3 and Sabah with 121.

As a whole, the ministry said the country has reported 2,690 new cases and 10 deaths due to Covid-19 today.

Cumulatively, the country has recorded a total of 392,942 positive cases since the pandemic started. There are still 23,753 active Covid-19 cases in the country as of date.