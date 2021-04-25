Dr Sim advises S’wakians to seek early treatment if having Covid-19 symptoms

KUCHING (April 25): Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has reminded Sarawakians, including those who are young and without comorbidities to seek early treatment if they suspect themselves of having Covid-19 symptoms.

Citing the case of the 147th Covid-19 death involving a 31-year-old man in Miri, he said the victim had been symptomatic for a week before taking the rT-PCR test .

“So by the time (he was) diagnosed (after the rt-PCR test was positive for Covid-19), he was in second week of illness.

“For him, danger period started (due to) Delayed treatment. For his family, heavy constant exposure, high risk of infection. For his work place and friends, many would be exposed and in danger.

“For local community he lived in, a lot of people would have been exposed without knowledge. If we have community self-help, community participation and prompt Covid-19 public health intervention, not only we don’t lose a young Sarawakian but also prevent any cluster from family members and colleagues at work,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is also an advisor to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), mentioned these in his Facebook post on Saturday night (April 24) and he also remarked that age of patients succumbing to Covid-19 now seem to be gettng younger.

“Up to 40 per cent of recent clusters are patients (who are symptomatic. A large proportion are young,” he said.

SDMC in its Covid-19 update on Friday (April 23) reported the 147th death involving a local 31-year-old man who was admitted into the Miri Hospital after his rT-PCR test returned positive for Covid-19 on April 7.

He started experiencing symptoms with infections in his respiratory system a week after being admitted.

His health continued to deteriorate and he died on April 21. SDMC said the man had no history of comorbidities.

On a related matter, Dr Sim said a new Covid-19 cluster could be declared today involving a school SMK Tabuan Jaya.

Without going into details, he said the cases recorded from this yet-to-be announced cluster were included in the Covid-19 statistics released by SDMC on April 24.

He also disclosed that also included in the 108 cases recorded in Kuching – Serian – Samarahan zone on April 24 involved members of a family of 10 people.

“The rest (of the other cases are) still being investigated. (They) ive in various part of Kuching,” he said.

He added they include Taman Mesra Bako with 14 cases, Taman Sri Permai (1), Taman Kalien (1), Taman Malihah (1), Taman Bawang Height (1), Taman Borneo Height (1), Taman Syn Syn (1), Taman Pelita Jaya (1), Taman Sumber Alam Sanctuary (1), P Residence (1), MJC Commercial Centre (1), Bintawa (1), Jln Sekama (1), Jln Harun (1), Jln Field Force (1), Jln Kangkok (1), Jln Stutong Baru (1), Jln Kuching-Serian, Jln Stakan (1), Jln Song (1), Kpg Git (1), Kpg Bumbok (1), Kpg Simbok (1), Kpg Sudat (1), Kpg Bako Hilir (1), Kpg Sikog (1), Kpg Bintawa (1) and Stapok Avenue (1).

“Let everyone of us play our roles and do our parts in our war with Covid-19. We need solidarity more than ever to win the war,” he said.