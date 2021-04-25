EMCO at Inanam village

KOTA KINABALU: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Kampung Meruntum in Putatan ended on schedule today (April 26) while the EMCO at Kg Dambai in Inanam here starts on Monday (April 26) till May 9, announced Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) had done 127 screening tests and 22 had been found Covid-19 positive in the locality.

“MOH also informed that there was a decrease in cases while all positive cases and close contacts were also isolated,” he said.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of MOH, the state government agreed to end the EMCO in Kg Meruntum, Putatan on April 26, as scheduled in accordance with the federal government’s decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said MOH had reported a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Kg Dambai, Inanam here.

“To date, MOH has conducted 74 screening tests and out of the total, six Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded within one week,” he said.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee, the state government agreed to implement the EMCO in Kg Dambai, Inanam, from April 26 to May 9, 2021 in line with the federal government’s decision,” he added.