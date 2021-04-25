EMCO in 3 longhouses in Pakan until May 5, May 6

KUCHING (Apr 25): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has enforced the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at three longhouses in Pakan until May 5 and 6 to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

In its daily update statement today, SDMC said Rh Matthew, Lubok Pisang, Genega and Rh Dinggai, Sg Amut Atas are presently under the enforcement of EMCO until May 5.

“Rh Giman, Bt 13 Jalan Engkamop is under the enforcement of EMCO until May 6,” it added.

According to SDMC, the police has issued seven compound notices to individuals who have flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Of the total, three compound notices were issued in Kuching, three others in Serian and one in Miri.

“This brings the cumulative total of compound notices issued since March 18 last year to 5,984,” said SDMC.