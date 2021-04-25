Face shields mandatory for traders at markets, hawker centres

SIBU (Apr 25): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is making it mandatory for traders at markets and hawker centres under its jurisdiction to wear face shields and gloves to raise the bar on the standard of hygiene and cleanliness.

Its chairman Clarence Ting said this was also in tandem with the public’s rising expectation on food hygiene and cleanliness.

“Wearing of shields (in addition to the existing requirement for traders to wear face masks) and gloves will help to improve the standard of public health.

“Many traders may not be happy with this (requirement) but it is for their own safety.

“I believe members of the public will welcome such initiative,” he told reporters after checking on the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance among the traders at the night market here Thursday.

He was accompanied by SMC Market and Petty Traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang, the standing committee’s vice-chairman Councillor Augustine Merikan and Joseph Siew of the council’s Town Health and Services Division (Market and Hawker Management Unit).

He said based on his observation, many traders at the night market have started to wear face shields. He, however, said there was still quite a number who have yet to wear them.

“We hope that they will do so as soon as possible as this measure is implemented to safeguard their own safety,” he said.

On the reopening of Sibu Central Market on April 24, he said it would help to prevent crowding at smaller markets.

“If we keep the central market closed, other markets will be very crowded. The lowest number of daily visitors to the central market is 1,500.

“Imagine if these 1,500 people were to go to other smaller markets, they will problem with overcrowding,” Ting said.

The night market reopened on April 9 but had to close again on April 16 as it is under the Pusat Bandar Zone (Zone 6), which was placed under the CMCO with additional SOPs.