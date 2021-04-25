Kaamatan TV to share culture to world

KOTA KINABALU: Kaamatan TV which was launched on Sunday is one of the platforms through which the organiser of the Pesta Kaamatan (Harvest Festival) will broadcast and share its activities during the month-long celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan at the launching ceremony, said this is in line with the celebration this year going digital.

“This is also our platform to share (our culture) to the world as well,” he told a press conference after the launching ceremony.

Dr Jeffrey who chairs the main Pesta Kaamatan organising committee, said Kaamatan TV is being done with the collaboration of RTM and Astro with the latter giving slots on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Astro has agreed to air our content during prime time slots on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the Kaamatan month,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey also disclosed that preparations for the Kaamatan celebration this year is proceeding smoothly and while the government’s SOP for the prevention of the Covid-19 spread hinders the festivities, it does not put a stop to it.

“With digitalization, we will be able to pre-record our programs and broadcast it to the public,” he said, adding that this year, the celebration will be a closed-door affair.

“At the same time, being in this current situation, we can ponder on the celebration’s theme ‘Borderless Kaamatan for peacemaking and reconciliation’ as it creates awareness on the need for us to make peace with the world, the environment, ourselves, our loved ones as well as political competitors,” said Dr Jeffrey.

“We also get the youngsters to get involved as main players in the Kaamatan online program,” he said.

“I was made to understand that among the content of Kaamatan TV is the Sabah Top Influencer and Content Creator of the Year Award. The awards will showcase the Sabahan talent who are influential in their field and those who create exceptional and unique content that wins the hearts and minds of their audience.

Prizez range from RM3,000 plus product hamper for the Grand Award winner to RM2,000 and product hampers for winners of their respective category.

Nomination can be done through

https://kaamatantopinfluencercontentcreatoraward.lndg.page/F5zgka and the voting period started on April 18 and will end on May 8.

Other contents of Kaamatan TV includes a live streamed quiz session on the tradition and culture of the KadazanDusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) races in Sabah as well as talk shows hosted by popular KDMR personalities in Sabah and sessions with established Sabahan social media influencers.