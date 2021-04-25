Major power failure hits KK, Penampang, Inanam

KOTA KINABALU: Several areas in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Inanam experienced prolonged blackout since about 7pm on Sunday night.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) issued a statement on the major blackout, listing several affected residential and commercial areas.

The places included Pusat Kebudayaan SGM, Bukit Harapan, Taman Canggih, Taman Bukit Hijau, Canggih Heights, Taman Seri Pelangi, Kampung Atas Air Kalansanan, SK Inanam Dua (2), SMK Agama Tun Ahmadshah, SMK Inanam, Taman Inanam Laut 1, 2, 3 & 4, Kampung Warisan 1, 2 & 3, Taman Bakti Ikhlas 1, 2 & 3, D’Vantage (Seri Gemilang), Puri Warisan Apartment 1, 2 & 3, Kampung Darau Laut, Kedai Tayar JH Bersatu, Taman Perindustrian Moden, Wisma HT, Wisma Times, Cosmopoint Sabah, Kuala Neutron, Cummins Scott & English, Cawangan Farmasi Logistik Negeri Sabah (Pusat Bekalan Farmasi Negeri), Stor Pusat Penyelenggaraan Kenderaan DBKK, Wisma YLY Kuala Neutron, and the surrounding area.

SESB in the statement said it was in the midst of identifying the cause of the blackout. Further action will be taken accordingly.

The public are reminded to contact the SESB CareLine 15454 @ 088-515000 or WhatsApp 019-8525427 or the SESB Careline Facebook page and Twitter @CarelineSesb with any inquiries.

A resident in Taman Rimba said her residential area was not only experiencing power failure but also water supply disruption since Saturday night.

She told The Borneo Post that electricity supply was restored at around 8.30pm.