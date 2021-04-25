Malaysia records 2,690 new Covid-19 infections, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 25): The Health Ministry announced 2,690 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24-hour period.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that there are 10 more deaths due to coronavirus, taking the cumulative fatalities to 1,436 since the pandemic arrived.

He added that out of the total number of infections today, 10 cases were imported. This also means that there are currently 23,753 active cases in Malaysia.

In terms of states, Selangor tops the list with the highest number of cases at 751, followed by Sarawak at 595 and Kelantan at 424.

Other states that also reported infections were Kuala Lumpur (217), Johor (159), Sabah (121), Penang (117), Perak (64), Kedah (76), Negri Sembilan (57), Melaka (42), Pahang (33), Terengganu (25), Putrajaya (five), Labuan (nine) and Perlis (one).

Dr Noor Hisham said 283 patients required intensive care, including 121 on ventilators.

Another 1,853 people have fully recovered and been discharged as of today, giving the country 367,753 cumulative recoveries.

The latest Covid-19 deaths occurred in Sarawak (three), Sabah, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur (two each), and Penang. All had pre-existing health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia or an abnormal amount of lipids in the blood. — Malay Mail