NREB opens 3 investigation papers on open burning

MIRI (Apr 25): The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) has open three investigation papers on illegal open burning activities since last week, said state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee minister in-charge said the investigation papers were for open burnings detected in Kuala Baram, the Go Kart area in Permyjaya, as well as Tudan.

“NREB is currently in the process of completing its investigation. Once they have enough evidence, the matter will be taken to court.

“The DOE (Department of Environment) is also taking their own action,” he told reporters here yesterday during a visit to the watch tower in Tudan to monitor the open burning situation in peat soil areas there.

Lee warned the public against conducting open burning activities during the current dry spell, saying those caught face being fined or even sent to prison.

“Under NREB now, the fine is up to RM100,000 and five years’ jail while under DOE, the fine is up to RM500,000 or five years’ jail. Enforcement agencies are now active on the ground, monitoring to detect open burning and to immediately take action,” he said.

He also said the Fire and Rescue Department has been receiving an average of 10 call a day regarding open burning activities.

“If the problem is not immediately curbed, it will lead to a haze problem for the city. That is why we need to take serious action on this matter. The dry spell started last week and is forecast to continue until next week,” he added.

Lee said drones will also be deployed to help detect open burning activities, while People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members will be manning monitoring stations set up in three areas.

In view of this, he advised land owners in peat soil areas in Tudan to clear their fire breaks, drains as well as ponds so that water will be available to put out any outbreak of fire.

He also requested the DID to clear the large drains located on government land which are within the peat soil area.

“We’ve also asked the (Department of Mineral and) Geoscience to prepare water pumps in these areas. The DID will also be repairing all their check dams here this week.

“All preparations are being made with collaboration from agencies involved as well as the general public. We really hope there will be no haze problem in Miri this year,” said Lee.