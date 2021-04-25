Parents need not worry, govt has own way of tackling education cluster – Rina

BATU GAJAH (April 25): The government has its own way of addressing the emergence of Covid-19 clusters in the education sector that are reported in several states and have raised the concern of parents, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said she believed the relevant authorities, including the Education Ministry, would have adopted stricter standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the virus in schools.

“I understand the feelings of parents who are certainly concerned about the safety of their children…I am confident the government, through the Ministry of Education, will ensure compliance with the SOPs by all quarters,” said the Perikatan Nasional Women chief after presenting food baskets at the ‘Dapur Kita’ programme here today.

It was reported that schools in several districts in Sarawak, Kelantan, Johor and Selangor have been ordered to close due to the spread of the education clusters in schools, especially in the red zone.

Meanwhile, Rina expressed the need for the Covid-19 vaccination for children, as well as parents and teachers, to be expedited.

“The general public knows the vaccine is currently for those aged 18 and above. So I urge and hope the vaccine for children can also be expedited,” she added.

Earlier, Rina presented donations of food baskets to 200 recipients who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. – Bernama